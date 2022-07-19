When you’re thirsty, there’s nothing like the taste of a fresh, cold glass of water. However, drinking glass after glass of the stuff, especially in a heatwave, can get a little dull.

Nevertheless, we all know how important it is to keep hydrated, which is one of the many reasons so many of us carry water bottles with us everywhere we go. In fact, studies show that proper hydration is essential for preventing disease, improving digestion and general day-to-day function and health. The European Food Safety Authority recommends drinking 2.5 litres of some type of fluid a day.