Feel anxious about going to the doctor? Here’s how to handle it

“Sometimes the nature of the doctor/nurse-patient relationship can make us feel disempowered and in the ‘patient role’,” Morton explains. “This can prevent us from asserting ourselves as we might in more comfortable situations.

“As such, it can help to make a list of your questions beforehand and to make notes during the consultation. You may find it useful to ask your doctor, by contacting their medical secretary, what you can expect during your appointment in advance. It is useful to ask how to reach the medical team if needed if you have any additional questions or concerns after your appointment. If your doctor’s ‘bedside manner’ is contributing to your feelings, you might want to switch to a different doctor to see if their style helps to increase your sense of safety and trust.

“Remember that you are an essential partner in your healthcare team, and it is vital that you are taken seriously. If you have had difficult medical experiences in the past that make your care more challenging or evoke strong distressing feelings, then you can let your healthcare team know about this. You can ask them to write this in your medical notes so that additional care, support and time are provided for any procedures you find particularly difficult, for example, having blood taken.”