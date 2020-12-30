Euphoric crowds broke into chants of “down with patriarchy” and “feminists will overcome!” in Buenos Aires last night, as Argentine lawmakers passed a historic vote to legalise abortion in the country.

The groundbreaking move follows months of campaigning by Argentina’s “Green Wave”; a grassroot feminist movement that has used its growing influence to push forward a pro-choice mandate in a region known for its restrictive reproductive rights.

As news came through that senators had voted in favour of the bill yesterday, thousands of women wielding green balloons and banners erupted into cheers in the nation’s capital. The decision overturns a 1921 law criminalising abortion, replacing it with new legislation that allows terminations up to 14 weeks of pregnancy.