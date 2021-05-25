Well, this doesn’t exactly feel like the beginnings of the Hot Girl Summer we were expecting after restrictions lifted, does it?

Much to our dismay, the UK appears to be on track for its wettest May on record; in fact, by 13 May, most of the country had already seen close to, or more than, its average rainfall for the month. And there is yet more heavy rain forecast for the rest of the month, too.

It’s certainly a stark contrast to this time last year, when the sunniest spring since records began unhappily coincided with the first lockdown. Of course it’s the case that, now that we can actually legally enjoy being out and about, the weather is thwarting all our best laid plans.