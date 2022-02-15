Stress. A feeling that, pandemic or no pandemic, is one that no one wants to endure. Herein starts the search for things to alleviate stress – even if it’s something small to add into your daily routine that isn’t laborious. Because, after all, sometimes it’s the tiniest adjustments that can make the biggest difference.

Taking the fuss out of your search, we bring you nine options hand-picked by team at The Drop by Stylist – our online marketplace which showcases amazing products from burgeoning indie brands across fashion, beauty, jewellery and homeware.