The common complaint that Black women are too often denied their autonomy during childbirth was expounded on by Mars Lord, who is a doula (somebody who provides ’physical, emotional, and informational support to women before, during and after childbirth’).

“Black women aren’t given choices in the same way,” she says. “They’re told, ‘I’m just going to do this’. Whereas with my white clients [it’s], ‘I’m just going to do this. Is this OK?’ Or ‘This is what I’d like to do’, and that’s the difference.” She continues: “If white women were dying at these rates they would damn well do something about it, and they’d do something about it now.”

The documentary questions what it is about the way Black women encounter maternal healthcare that has led to the unequal outcomes we see today, citing a 2016 American study which concluded some US medics believe Black people can bear more pain than white people.

Dr Christine Ekechi, who specialises in early pregnancy and acute gynaecology care, presents another explanation. “What tends to be offered as a reason is that Black women are more likely to have the health conditions that put them at greater risk. They’re more likely to be overweight, for example. They’re more likely to have hypertension. So we tend not to actually ask ‘why?’. Often the answer is that being racialised in society means that it’s the lower rungs of society [who are worst affected], which means [Black women] are more likely to have these conditions.”