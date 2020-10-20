Warning: the account below contains details about baby loss which some might find upsetting

Each year in mid-October the UK marks Baby Loss Awareness Week to help drive improvements in policy, bereavement care and support for anyone affected by the death of a baby, but the truth is baby loss affects women in the UK every day, 365 days a year.

Led by Sands (the stillbirth & neonatal death charity), the Baby Loss Awareness Alliance is a collaboration of more than 90 charities working together to break the taboo of speaking up about baby loss.

According to the NHS, most miscarriages happen at the start of pregnancy with more than than 80% of miscarriages occurring within the first 12 weeks. There are many reasons why a miscarriage may happen, although in most cases it’s difficult to know for sure what caused it – but the majority are not caused by anything the mother has done.

It is thought that most miscarriages are caused by abnormal chromosomes in the baby. If a baby has too many or not enough chromosomes, it will not develop properly, and the pregnancy will end. For most women, a miscarriage is a one-off event and they go on to have a successful pregnancy in the future.

The overall probability of a pregnancy ending in miscarriage in the UK is 25% at four weeks gestation (gestation is defined as the time between conception and birth), 5% at eight weeks, 1.7% at 12 weeks and 0.5% at 16 weeks.

Among women who know they’re pregnant, it’s estimated about one in eight pregnancies will end in miscarriage. Losing three or more pregnancies in a row (recurrent miscarriages) is uncommon and only affects around one in 100 women.

Although miscarriage can happen to any women, up to now, the overwhelming majority of first-person experiences about baby loss online and in print are stories of the experiences of white women. This is despite the fact that research published by Queen Mary University in July 2019 found Black women are almost twice as likely to experience a stillbirth as white women.