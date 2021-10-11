Blood donation among Black people in the UK has always been a longstanding issue.

At present, 1,300 Black donors are needed to give blood to provide transfusions for those with sickle cell – an inherited blood disorder that is particularly common among Black people.

Despite the growing demand for more Black donors, they have often been limited from giving blood due to one particularly outdated question which is now finally being removed.

The government today revealed that it will remove the question of sexual activity in Sub-Saharan Africa by the end of 2021.