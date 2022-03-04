Weeks later, on a Monday in March 2020, Yvette had her first hospital appointment, where she was told removing the tumour was her best option. “I was petrified,” Yvette says. The surgeon booked her in for brain surgery to remove the tumour four days later.

“I got all ready for the surgery, which was traumatic in itself,” remembers Yvette. “Being dropped off at the hospital I was in tears knowing I was about to have my brain cut open.”

Unfortunately, on the day of the surgery, it had to be postponed because of a lack of ICU beds as a result of Covid-19. Yvette packed up her things, went home and a week later, on her birthday, was told to come back to the hospital. “The greatest birthday present I could get,” she jokes.

When Yvette woke after surgery and couldn’t pick up a cup of tea or drink a cup of water, she started to worry about life after a major operation on her brain. “I was just thinking – this is my life,” she says. “My whole future is now being questioned. What am I going to be like? Am I going to be in a wheelchair? Am I going to be able to dance again? Will I be able to walk down the aisle? Will I have children?”