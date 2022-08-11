Growing up, cancer was omnipresent. It was in the news, the TV shows and films I watched (Stepmom, I see you), and in the stories of friends who had known someone battling the disease. Cancer was simultaneously everywhere but nowhere, until it landed on my doorstep and I learnt of its devastating effects first hand.

I was 13 years old when my aunt (who was only 40 at the time) died from breast cancer. It was quick, aggressive and ugly. Fast forward 10 years, and this time the cancer came for my mum. A precarious stage 2 breast cancer on the tipping point of no return, and it turned my life upside down.

Overnight I went from graduate layabout to full-time carer. I sat with my mum for hours every week during her chemotherapy, trying to distract her from the harsh medication pumping through her body and the cool cap freezing her skull. I fed her, rubbed her legs when they itched from the drugs, carried her upstairs when she couldn’t walk, and tried hard not to think about the fate that was surely coming my way, too. So when I say I’m sorry and I understand, I don’t say it with pity, but with the same fear-riddled bones.