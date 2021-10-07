October marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month – a month dedicated to raising awareness of the disease and supporting those living with and affected by it.

But despite the fact that Breast Cancer Awareness Month happens every year – and that breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in the UK – many of us are still unclear about what breast cancer actually looks like and what we need to do to keep ourselves safe. And according to new research, that confusion is manifesting in a surge in trips to Dr Google.

The study, carried out by Bupa UK Insurance, found that there’s been a surge in searches related to breast cancer over the last 12 months, with a 5,000% increase for ‘what does breast cancer pain feel like’ and ‘early signs of breast cancer,’ and a 350% surge for ‘signs of breast cancer in women’.