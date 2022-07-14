Thousands of NHS breast cancer patients will benefit from the introduction of two new life-extending drugs after a U-turn by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

Around 3,500 women will now receive the drugs – known as Alpelisib and Trodelvy – as part of their treatment, which experts hope will give patients a better quality of life. The decision to give the drugs the green light comes after the health watchdog rejected their introduction earlier this year.

Alpelisib – also known as Piqray – will be used in combination with the hormone therapy Fulvestrant to target a gene that leads to fast-growing tumours.