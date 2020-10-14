In 2016, Leanne Pero treated herself to a holiday. She had spent the year nursing her mum through recovery after a second cancer diagnosis, and wanted to get over everything now that her mum had been given the all-clear. But Leanne couldn’t enjoy the trip: she’d noticed a lump in her breast and felt constantly exhausted.

As a fit and active 30-year-old woman who had run a community dance school for over a decade, she was concerned about her health and went to get checked out as soon as she returned home. The male doctor told her she had nothing to worry about. “It’s very rare to have cancer at your age,” he said.

But research suggests Black women are more likely than white women to get triple-negative breast cancer, a kind of breast cancer that often is aggressive and comes back after treatment. So Leanne made another appointment with a female doctor a couple of months later, who promised to take it seriously and look into the lump properly.