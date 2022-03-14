The real reason you feel so burnt out right now (and 4 ways to overcome it)

We are all working too hard – and overworking takes its toll. If you’ve found yourself feeling mentally drained, physically exhausted and generally wiped out, you may be experiencing burnout.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) listed burnout as an occupational phenomenon in 2019, describing “feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion, increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job, and reduced professional efficacy” as the main signs of the syndrome.

Between 2020 and 2021, 822,000 people reported work-related stress, depression or anxiety. Another survey found that just over half of workers experienced burnout in 2021, with 67% claiming that burnout got worse throughout the pandemic. In other words, burnout is everywhere – and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better.