Solutions are somewhat more difficult. Sleep is the “sole responsibility of the individual”, said 63% of business leaders, and 39% said there is “nothing they can do to help employees’ sleep health”, suggesting that answers are unlikely from within businesses themselves.

But, as the Microsoft survey shows, work-related stress is a huge contributing factor when it comes to poor sleep.

Dreams has now launched a ‘Sleep Action Plan’ within its own company – and it could prove a useful template for other businesses across the UK. The plan includes sleep health training for managers, conversations about sleep to be introduced as part of annual reviews, access to a sleep helpline and sleep trackers being provided to staff to help them understand their sleep patterns.

Crucially, the company has also indicated that it will be implementing a “sleep supportive culture” – which includes discouraging out of hours working.

As burnout increases, and more of us struggle at work and at home with exhaustion, stress and anxiety, steps like this will be essential for businesses to implement. And while the onus of responsibility undoubtedly lies not with us but with our employers, putting down our phones when we go home in the evening could be the first step to freeing ourselves from always on culture.

So if you’re tempted to work towards that deadline or send that email this weekend, ask yourself: can it wait until Monday?

A weekend off might be just what the doctor ordered.

