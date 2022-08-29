Burnout has the power to drain you of energy, deplete your motivation, and leave you feeling defeated (amongst other unpleasant symptoms). And, unfortunately, it’s a problem that’s only getting worse in our always-on culture.

According to recent research, in Britain more than 10 million workers have had to take burnout-related sick leave at one time or another. Crucially, it’s also worse for women than it is for men: between the challenges of the past couple of years and the ongoing struggles women face in the workplace, from the gender pay gap to being overlooked for promotions, it’s not hard to see why. Societal expectations of women are often higher too, meaning that the pressure is on outside of the office as well.