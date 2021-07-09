Two types of contraceptive pill can now be bought over the counter at pharmacies without a prescription, the UK medicine regulator has ruled.

Progestogen-only Hana and Lovima tablets are to be provided over the counter after being reclassified by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

This is the first time women will be able to buy progesterone-only oral contraceptive pills, which contain desogestrel, without prescription in the UK.