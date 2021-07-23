For Mollie, 26, from south London, it wasn’t a huge shock for her when she contracted Covid-19 in July, despite having had both doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but her family were stunned. “[Although] I thought I could still get it, I thought the chance was really low,” she says. “But my family members thought the vaccine meant you would be fine so were really shocked when I initially caught it.” As someone who has asthma, Mollie was offered the vaccine earlier and says ultimately, she’s glad she did get the vaccine: “[I] was really grateful I had it as I think my symptoms could have been way worse without it.”

“The numbers are actually really good in terms of effectiveness of the vaccine in terms of reducing disease severity and hospital admission,” says Dr Kilcourse. Knowledge about how effective they are is developing all the time, she explains, with different studies showing slightly differing results for efficacy, depending on the variant of Covid contracted.

“At present two doses of Pfizer are approximately 95% effective against symptomatic infection of the alpha variant, and 90% against delta. Two doses of AZ [AstraZeneca] are 65% effective against symptomatic infection in alpha, and 60% of delta.” They are both highly effective, she says, providing greater than 90% protection against hospital admission with both alpha and the delta variant.