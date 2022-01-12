Over a million people have signed a petition protesting the decision to extend the gap between cervical cancer screening tests in Wales from three years to five.

As of 1 January 2022, women and those with a cervix aged between 25-49 in Wales will now have to wait five years instead of the previous three for routine cancer checks.

According to Cervical Screening Wales, the extension is due to the success of testing for human papillomavirus (HPV), and rollout of the HPV vaccine in secondary schools, which began in 2008.

However, the change has been met with concern from many women’s health campaigners across the UK. A Change.org petition calling for the decision to be reversed has gathered over 1.1 million signatures.