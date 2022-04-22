Dr Butler explains that a smear test is the first part of cervical screening and checks for abnormal cells in the cervix. “Finding these cells can help to prevent cervical cancer,” he says. “There are around 3,200 new cases of cervical cancer in the UK every year. Screening offers the greatest protection against cervical cancer, with smear tests preventing 75% of cervical cancers.”

There are more than 100 different strains of HPV and around 40 directly affect the genitals. However, only around 13 of these strains are considered high-risk for cancer, some strains can cause genital warts but the rest should be cleared by your body without causing complications.

The NHS cervical screening programme currently offers testing to women and people with a cervix between the ages of 25 and 64.

“If you are a trans-man or a non-binary person and have a cervix, you should be screened too. However, if you are registered with your GP as male, you may not automatically be sent an invitation. Instead, you can speak to your GP about booking an appointment,” Dr Butler continues.