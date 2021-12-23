At any other time of year, this decision wouldn’t be so stressful. Sure, cancelling plans to see family isn’t exactly ideal, but it’s easy to push things back a couple of weeks until you can be certain that things are safe.

At Christmas, however, not only can being away from family feel incredibly isolating, but there also tends to be a lot of pressure from older relatives to travel home no matter what – even when their health is usually the cause of the biggest concern. It can lead to all kinds of feelings including stress, anxiety and guilt.

Of course, the best way to alleviate some of those feelings is simply to make a decision and stick with it – but that’s obviously easier said than done. So, what’s the best way to go about navigating the moral ambiguity of the current moment?