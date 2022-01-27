The removal of restrictions is very scary for someone like me. Particularly before the vaccine, but even now, I fully anticipate that I could very easily die from contracting Covid-19 – it’s incredibly serious, and I’m really concerned about becoming seriously unwell as a result of catching it.

I’ve been shielding since the beginning of the pandemic – in fact, I actually started shielding before CEV people were instructed to, at the very beginning of March. I was working in London at the time and commuting into the city three days a week, and I had to have a conversation with my employer and ask whether I could work from home for my safety for a little while as Covid-19 was becoming more of a thing.

I’ve essentially been shielding since then. I only really leave the house when I absolutely have to, whether that’s to go to an appointment or go to places that I know are very safe. I’ve been to London twice in the past two years, whereas before I was going multiple times a week, and I’ve seen very little of my friends and family. In fact, I didn’t see my brother who lives in Bristol or my best friend for over a year. Recently, with the surge in cases due to Omicron, I’ve had to be particularly careful – almost as careful as I was at the very beginning of the pandemic.