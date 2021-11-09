9 tried-and-tested ways to help yourself feel better when you’re fighting a cold

With the weather growing colder by the day and regular commuting back on the cards for many of us, it’s no surprise to see the common cold wreaking havoc once again.

Whether you’ve been nursing a runny nose or dealing with the so-called ‘super cold’, it’s safe to say many of us are feeling a bit rough right now – after a year and a half of social distancing and mask wearing, our immune systems are certainly getting a workout.

But despite how frustrating feeling ill can be, there are some small steps you can take to make yourself feel a little better in the meantime – and that’s where this article comes in.