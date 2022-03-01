Whether you’ve got multiple lists on the go, like to start a new one every day or put one together when you’re feeling overwhelmed, we’re all familiar with the humble to-do list.

There’s a reason why it’s remained such a popular productivity tool, despite the number of apps that are available to download these days. Whether you’re trying to stay on top of household chores, work responsibilities or general life admin, there’s something satisfying about the act of writing something down and ticking it off at the end of the day.

However, to-do lists aren’t all good news. At a time when the pressure to be productive and ‘on the go’ 24/7 can be all-consuming, the need to be busy and tick things off can lead to feelings of burnout.