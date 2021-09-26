Rachael, 29, from Shropshire, exclusively uses condoms after finding that hormonal contraception didn’t suit her. Condoms are 98% effective when used correctly and about 85% effective with typical use – they protect against pregnancy and some STIs. Rachael is mum to a little boy, age two and is expecting her second child - she stopped using condoms with her partner before each pregnancy.

“Condoms have been my only form of contraception. I went on the pill for two weeks to stop my period when I travelled around India, but travelling anxiety coupled with new hormones in my system didn’t work for me. I decided to stick with condoms - I like them as there is no change to my normal cycle.

“My partner has never questioned my choice to use condoms, and we used them from when we met in 2014 until we started trying for a baby in 2018, and again after we started having sex once I recovered from labour in 2019. I have often said I would love for men to have the option of a pill, as it’s generally on women to take something, and it needs to be more equal.