Covid-19 booster vaccine side effects: everything to expect after your coronavirus booster vaccination
Now that over 18s can book their Covid-19 booster vaccinations, here’s everything you need to know about what to expect after your third dose.
The government is continuing to urge the public to book their booster jabs, as the Omicron Covid-19 variant has led to the highest number of daily infections recorded during the pandemic.
Official figures showed 78,610 new Covid infections across the UK, with the UK Health Security Agency estimating that omicron cases are doubling in less than two days.
It’s undoubtedly a worrying time, but there is some good news. Currently, over 24 million people in the UK have received a booster or third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with over-18s having been invited to book theirs from this week.
So here’s everything you need to know about getting your booster jab, from how to book it to possible side effects.
Will I experience side effects from the Covid-19 booster jab?
With the first two Covid vaccinations, common side effects usually emerged one or two days after your vaccination and can include a combination of a sore arm, tiredness, headaches, aches, and feeling or being sick.
The same goes for the booster jab. Professor Saul Faust, booster vaccine trial lead at the University of Birmingham said: “Our side effect data shows all seven vaccines are safe to use as a third dose, with acceptable levels of ‘reactogenicity’ – inflammatory side effects like injection site pain, muscle soreness, fatigue.”
Indeed, the government website advises that potential mild side effects could include having a painful, heavy feeling and tenderness in the arm where you had your injection, headache or muscle ache, joint pain, chills, nausea or vomiting, feeling tired or exhibiting a fever (temperature above 37.8°C).
“You may also have flu-like symptoms with episodes of shivering and shaking for a day or two,” it advises, “However, these common side effects are much less serious than developing coronavirus or complications associated with coronavirus and they usually go away within a few days.”
According to NHS Inform, given the very low rate of serious allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), the previous 15-minute wait time following your vaccination has been reduced to 5 minutes, as long as you feel okay.
However, it advises that you make vaccination staff aware if you have a history of allergies, particularly to other vaccines, if you had an immediate reaction after your previous doses or if you have previously fainted following vaccination. In these circumstances, it says, you may be advised to stay for the full 15 minutes.
Can I exercise after my Covid-19 booster jab?
“Light exercise is fine but we generally recommend avoiding very hard exercise in the 48 hours post vaccination,” says Dr James Hull, associate professor at the Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health at University College London, previously told Stylist. “This is on the basis that a large proportion of people will develop some, usually minor, side effects (eg headache and muscle aches).”
Dr Hull’s research has found that 83% of young people who had the Pfizer vaccine reported local reactogenicity (ie arm aches) and 50% of people had systemic reactogenicity including fatigue and headache.
“It is not pleasant to try and exercise hard with these symptoms, so it’s best to plan your training week around your vaccination and build in a couple of recovery days.”
Remember that the vaccine doesn’t mean you are immune to coronavirus or can’t pass it on to other people, so if you do decide to go to the gym or play sport, ensure that you are training safely.
Most importantly, take it slow and give yourself a break if you need to. Your immune system will be working hard in response to the vaccine, so don’t try to put your body under too much other pressure.
What to do if you experience side effects after the Covid-19 booster jab
“Not all coronavirus vaccines are the same. Some tend to cause more side effects after the first dose, others cause more side effects after additional doses. The very common side effects are the same and should still only last a day or two,” the NHS website advises.
It suggests that if you feel uncomfortable, you can rest and take paracetamol, following the dose advice in the packaging.
Symptoms following vaccination normally last less than a week. If your symptoms seem to get worse or if you are concerned, you can call NHS 111.
For those with specific concerns or who want to read about different vaccinations in depth, Dr Nikki Kanani, Medical Director for Primary Care at NHS England and NHS Improvement, and the woman responsible for leading the UK’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout in primary care, recommends starting with the NHS website. But, she previously told Stylist, “getting the vaccine is the single most important step anyone can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against Covid-19.”
If you have any medical concerns, please consult your doctor for advice. For information on what to expect at your appointment and side effects see Public Health England’s advice here or visit the NHS website.
Images: Getty