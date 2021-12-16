Will I experience side effects from the Covid-19 booster jab?

With the first two Covid vaccinations, common side effects usually emerged one or two days after your vaccination and can include a combination of a sore arm, tiredness, headaches, aches, and feeling or being sick.

The same goes for the booster jab. Professor Saul Faust, booster vaccine trial lead at the University of Birmingham said: “Our side effect data shows all seven vaccines are safe to use as a third dose, with acceptable levels of ‘reactogenicity’ – inflammatory side effects like injection site pain, muscle soreness, fatigue.”

Indeed, the government website advises that potential mild side effects could include having a painful, heavy feeling and tenderness in the arm where you had your injection, headache or muscle ache, joint pain, chills, nausea or vomiting, feeling tired or exhibiting a fever (temperature above 37.8°C).

“You may also have flu-like symptoms with episodes of shivering and shaking for a day or two,” it advises, “However, these common side effects are much less serious than developing coronavirus or complications associated with coronavirus and they usually go away within a few days.”

According to NHS Inform, given the very low rate of serious allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), the previous 15-minute wait time following your vaccination has been reduced to 5 minutes, as long as you feel okay.

However, it advises that you make vaccination staff aware if you have a history of allergies, particularly to other vaccines, if you had an immediate reaction after your previous doses or if you have previously fainted following vaccination. In these circumstances, it says, you may be advised to stay for the full 15 minutes.