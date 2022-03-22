What is causing the latest surge in Covid-19 cases?

New Covid-19 subvariants – Deltacron and Stealth Omicron – are believed to be behind a global surge that has resulted in China’s first deaths in a year, record numbers of infections in South Korea, a 14% jump in cases in Africa and, here in the UK, rising hospital numbers.

“It’s also important for us when we review this to understand why they are rising,” Javid told BBC1’s Breakfast programme. “And that is primarily down to the increased social mixing we are seeing, as our country has opened up, but also the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, which we know is, on the one hand, more infectious, but on the other hand, we know that our vaccines work just as well against this.”