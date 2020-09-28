More than 10 million people have downloaded the NHS Covid-19 tracing app since it launched last week.

As per Sky News, the app – once you’ve installed it on your smartphone – can detect if other phones that are also running the app are nearby. This means that, using digital contact tracing, it can alert you if you’ve been in contact with another app user who has tested positive for coronavirus, and ask you to self-isolate for 14 days.

How? Well, it includes a link to enter a code that people should receive via email or text message from the NHS testing service when their result comes through.