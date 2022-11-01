The UK could be on track for a relatively low-Covid Christmas for the first time in three years, according to forecasting from experts.

Researchers at University College London (UCL) found that coronavirus cases were expected to peak in late October then start to fall between now and Christmas, before spiking again in January 2023.

In 2020, family gatherings were cancelled at the last minute after the planned easing of Covid restrictions was scrapped due to a surge in cases, as swathes of the country were placed in Tier 4 lockdown measures. The following year, families were allowed to meet up, but many events and celebrations were curtailed or cancelled after the Omicron variant caused cases to rise again.