“A lot of people have approached me with questions about whether Covid vaccinations might affect fertility,” explains the author of the widely shared Twitter thread, Dr Victoria Male, whose research at Imperial College focuses on how the immune system affects fertility and pregnancy. “As the vaccines were rolled out into younger age groups, people started to approach me saying that they had noticed changes to their period in the month that they got vaccinated. A lot of them wanted to know if this meant there would be a change to their fertility.”

If you’re worried, the short answer, according to Dr Male is that yes: the Covid-19 vaccination may affect your period in the short term, but no: it won’t affect fertility. In a thorough dissection of the topic, Dr Male points to decades of data on the HPV and flu vaccines - which have shown short-term effects on the menstrual cycle - yet also demonstrate that there is no harm to fertility.