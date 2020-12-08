They’ve only gone and done it, folks. After months of waiting for news of the latest developments and clinging on to any sliver of hope, the first approved Covid-19 vaccine has been administered in the UK – to a 90-year-old woman called Margaret Keenan.

If you’ve gone anywhere near the internet this morning, chances are you’ve seen the video of Keenan receiving her vaccination – dressed in a cheerful blue t-shirt emblazoned with a cartoon penguin and the words “Merry Christmas”, the former jewellery shop assistant was all smiles (from behind a mask, of course) as nurse May Parsons administered the vaccine.

Describing the jab as “the best early birthday present” ahead of her 91st birthday next week, Keenan said she felt privileged to be the first person in the UK to receive the vaccine and said she was looking forward to “spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year”.