According to research carried out by Microsoft Windows, a third of Brits do not feel comfortable with their digital health right now, and there are a number of reasons why.

For many, this has to do with the boundary between “work and play” being so blurred at the moment. In fact, since the coronavirus restrictions made working from home the new normal, a quarter of people in the UK have been spending longer than usual at their work laptops, which is having an adverse effect on everything from productivity to their general wellbeing.

Some, particularly young people, are also feeling the pressure from having to be “always on”, with a third of 18 to 24 year olds saying they feel as though they have to be constantly available and in contact with friends and family.

Unsurprisingly, this is having an impact on people’s ability to unwind in their free time, with almost 25% of the population reporting that they are finding it difficult to destress this year as a direct consequence of their poor digital health.