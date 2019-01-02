Brighter skin, better sleep and more money: the proven benefits of Dry January

First, a confession: I have never attempted Dry January. Partly, this is because I was born midway through the most depressing month of the year, and I generally want my birthday celebrations to involve at least some wine. But it’s also because – putting to one side the dreams of self-improvement that the New Year brings – January is a hard month to stop drinking. It’s a hard month in general: dark, cold, and devoid of many communal festivities. Against this bleak backdrop, who wants to say no to a glass of cabernet sauvignon in front of the telly?

Well, as it turns out, quite a lot of people. According to a new YouGov poll, around 3.1 million people in the UK began doing Dry January on New Year’s Day 2019, with people working full-time the most likely to attempt to give up alcohol.