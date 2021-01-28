It’s a difficult one to sum up, really. Personally, when I say I’m feeling grotty, it covers a wide range of ailments. Maybe I’m overtired, or my head is aching like mad, or I’m feeling ultra queasy (but not actually being sick), or I just feel utterly drained of all energy, and really want to lie down and do nothing for a wee while.

Which is weird, isn’t it? Because, let’s face it, life in lockdown has provided me with literally every possible opportunity to do exactly that.

“You’d think that, after spending a year at home with the opportunity to lie in every day until 8am and no late nights out impacting my bedtimes, that I would be a picture of health and wellness,” agrees my usually effervescent colleague Megan Murray.

“Spoiler alert: I ain’t. While I’m not actually ill, I feel I’m constantly battling with myself to become this well-rested, healthy-feeling person that exists in my imagination, when in reality I feel more exhausted than I ever have.”