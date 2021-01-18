It’s perhaps little wonder, then, that clinical psychologist and My Easy Therapy founder Dr Michaela Dunbar sees a lot of 30-something women talk about their confusion over the decision to have or not have a baby in her therapy room.

According to Michaela, they are very conscious of their “biological clocks” ticking away. For women who are certain they do want children, this worry about starting a family “before it’s too late” is somewhat understandable. But Michaela warns that this anxiety can lead to people choosing the wrong romantic partners, and she reminds clients that things are changing, women are delaying pregnancy and more choices are available.

And to the women who say they don’t want children, or aren’t sure if they want children, but feel pressured by society to have them, Michaela says: “Make sure everything you do is in line with your own personal values and no one else’s. If you spend your life living in line with another person’s values, you run the risk of never being truly happy. If you’re unclear about what those values are, sit down, have a think and write them down. Imagine you are at your 85th birthday and it’s your turn to give a speech – how would you want to be able to describe your life? Figure that out, then do that.”