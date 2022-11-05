“Getting sober helped me become the person I was always supposed to be”

I’d never had a good relationship with drinking; I didn’t know when to stop. When I was in my late teens and 20s, my poor dad had to pick me up from house parties half-conscious more times than I can count, and some nights out ended with trips to A&E.

As I got older, I used booze as a crutch to get me through an emotionally abusive relationship. After that ended, I used it to numb PTSD and self-medicate the undiagnosed endometriosis that I’d been living with for a decade.

Looking back, my life was going pretty terribly. I’d been calling myself a writer for two years, despite the fact that I didn’t actually do much writing. I was convinced my work was never good enough (thanks to how paranoid drinking made me), which meant I would never write. Instead, I would belittle myself about not being able to write, which meant I would drink, which meant… you can see where this is going.

Day to day I felt bloated, lethargic, exhausted and, of course, hungover. I already had depression and anxiety, and they were only made worse by booze. I would wake up dreading having to walk my dog and having to do day-to-day tasks around the house because it all felt meaningless until my next drink. Sometimes, on really awful days, I would buy an alcoholic drink to have on the way home from the supermarket.

But it wasn’t just the impact booze had on my body and mind that shocks me looking back; it was the toll it was taking on my relationship with my now-husband (spoiler: we’re still married). Alcohol was bringing out the worst side of me and the person I loved most was bearing the brunt of that. I would reach a tipping point, usually after a bottle and a half of wine, where a switch would flip and I’d turn into a monster, spitting the vilest, most untrue things at him. I almost destroyed our relationship on more than one occasion.