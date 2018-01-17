This is what happens to your body when you give up booze

Dry January – a month in which we try to give up booze for our health, livers or wallets – is currently in full swing, with many of us feeling richer, healthier, better rested… or just a big smugger.

But what’s actually happening to your body during Dry January? According to Dr. Preethi Daniel, who works at the London Doctors Clinic, you’re likely to experience bad side effects as well as the more obvious good ones.

Speaking to The Independent, Dr. Daniel points out that the first few days – or even weeks – of Dry January might be a little tricky, with symptoms including dehydration and disturbed sleep. More severe symptoms may also include nausea, anxiety, sweating and restlessness.

This may be a sign you’re going through mild withdrawal from alcohol dependency.