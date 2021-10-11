When you think of Goop, what are the things that come to mind? For me, it’s often something to do with vaginas – vaginal steaming, vagina candles, and of course, jade yoni eggs.

Over the years, the lifestyle brand co-founded by Hollywood’s favourite actor-turned-wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow has made headlines for its products, TV shows and everything in between – and it seems to have done that once again with the launch of its latest product.

Earlier this week, Goop launched DTF (an abbreviation for the phrase ‘down to fuck’ for those not in the know) a daily supplement to help support “women’s sexual desire, arousal and mood”.

Despite the tongue-in-cheek name, Goop’s website assures us: ‘It’s not just about sex: It’s about supporting our pursuit of more pleasure, more often.”