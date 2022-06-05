Thanks to this connection, Fluri explains, the gut has the potential to play a role in the processes the brain is responsible for, such as decision making. However, because the gut has a ‘mind of its own’ (in the sense that it does things without the brain’s direction, such as digesting food), the messages it is sending may feel instinctual because we are able to act upon them without rationalising or overthinking them – which, Fluri adds, is something our brains have a tendency to do.

“Given the vast branching and intersecting of nerve systems through the body, heart, gut and brain, it makes sense that decision making is not solely governed by the brain, and that information from the body is key in this process,” Fluri says.

“In many philosophies, perception through the five globally accepted senses is seen as a ‘true way of knowing’. We can see, smell, hear, taste or touch things that might be toxic or dangerous, and understand consciously to avoid these. At the moment we still refer to this inner knowing as a sort of superstitious ‘sixth sense’, but in future I believe we’ll come to accept there are more than five senses, and the sense of knowing through our ‘gut feeling’ will likely be the first addition to be widely accepted.”