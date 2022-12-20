Gynaecology appointment wait times have hit a record high

MPs and healthcare bodies are accusing the Conservative Party of “failing women”, as research has found that wait times for gynaecologist appointments have trebled in the last 10 years.

In October 2012, the average wait time was 4.8 weeks. In October 2022, NHS research has found that it’s now closer to 15.6 weeks, a 225% increase.

That’s a lot of women waiting for care. According to The Guardian, 38,231 women have been waiting for longer than a year for an appointment, and 69 patients were found to have been waiting for over two years.