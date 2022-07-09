So what did the study reveal? Well, in short, hanger is a very real – feelings of hunger can easily morph into “hanger” triggering feelings of anger and irritability.

“Hunger correlated with a 56% variance in irritability, a 48% variance in anger, and 44% variance in pleasure among the study’s participants,” reports Medical News Today.

Of course, labeling the emotions we feel when we feel them can help us deal with them, so if you get hangry it could be helpful to be mindful or even log your feelings to help understand why you are angry – if you catch it early it could solve a lot of issues at home, at work and everywhere else.