“When I was younger and the previous evening was a bit of a blur, it was fun. It was almost like a badge of honour at 18/19 to have gaps missing from a night out,” she says.

“But the older I’ve become, the more self-conscious I get the next morning. I often re-run events in my head and think: what did I do? What did I say?”

This fear of doing or saying something she’d regret continued to fester over the years.

“I didn’t immediately put two and two together, but when I was anxious about seeing certain people again it took me a while to realise why. And ironically when I saw them, I would have a glass of alcohol and then I would have the same anxiety the next day. And of course, when it came to seeing them again the anxiety would return.”