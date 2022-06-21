Hay fever season is well and truly upon us. Whether you’re dealing with watery eyes, endless sneezing, an itchy throat or a combination of all three, this time of year can be challenging for those of us whose bodies don’t get along with pollen.

However, there’s something about this year that feels different. Through various conversations with friends and colleagues, I’ve learned that many of my fellow hay fever sufferers are really going through it this season – and that’s a sentiment being shared on social media, too.

“Awoken by coughing fit caused by #HayFever,” began one tweet on the subject. “Everyone I talked to yesterday was suffering the worst they’d ever had, and it’s a thing on Twitter. Why is it so bad this year for so many people?”