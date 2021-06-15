It’s official: hay fever season is well and truly upon us.

If you suffer from it, you won’t need us to tell you – after a couple of days of hot, sunny weather, most places across the UK are being hit with high or very high pollen levels, leaving many dealing with symptoms ranging from a blocked nose to an irritated throat and, often most annoyingly, a case of itchy, red eyes.

Also known as “allergic conjunctivitis,” red, itchy eyes can be a particularly frustrating symptom to deal with – especially when you’re trying to focus on a screen or page in front of you.

So, with several months of hay fever season left to endure, here’s how to keep your eye irritation to a minimum and enjoy summer to the full.