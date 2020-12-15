Therapist and women’s health practitioner Hayley Merrick is a member of Therapy Directory and offers aromatherapy, and so understands the many benefits that fragrances can have on your mood.

She explains that “there are fragrances which can uplift and soothe anxiety, and those that can help to balance our emotions.” The reason for this has to do with the limbic system in the brain, “where our feelings, mood and memories are processed, as well as the perception of scent.”

“The limbic system is why certain fragrances can trigger memories and instantly transport us back to a different place and time,” she continues, which shows just how potent the power of association is when it comes to our sense of smell.