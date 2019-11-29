How to go alcohol free this Christmas, by a woman who did it herself

The last office Christmas party I ever attended resulted in huge personal embarrassment and a major dose of fear.

As was the case with any big social occasion back in my drinking days, I’d embarked upon the night with the intention of consuming only bottled lager (wine always went to my head a lot faster), keeping the volume to a minimum and interspersing with water. And, as usual, all those plans went straight out of the window as soon as I’d got the first drink inside me.

I soon shifted my attention to wine – a lot of wine – and as the evening progressed, I increasingly began to act in a way that was massively out of character: flirtatious, loud and obviously drunk, falling all over the place and slurring my words.