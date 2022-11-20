Inside the looming nurses strike

As well as concerns over safety for their patients, nurses are grappling with their own issues over money, as the cost of living soars and wages aren’t keeping up. “Everybody is talking about gas bills, electric bills and food shopping on their breaks. I don’t think I’ve got any colleagues that aren’t worried about money,” says Rachel. “It’s not like we’re asking to have lavish lifestyles. We’ve gone into nursing; we don’t expect to be rich. But you’ve got some nurses relying on food banks.” These conversations are happening among Ameera’s colleagues too. “People are working night shifts and weekends and they’re not able to buy food and have to go to food banks. Some nurses can’t afford their mortgages. Some are just about able to meet rent but cannot afford food. It’s really scary,” she says.

Nurses at all stages of their careers are struggling with the current working conditions, but the last few years have been a particularly challenging time to join the profession. Becky, 34, is a nurse based in Bedfordshire who trained through the pandemic and qualified in 2021. “In my first six months, I contemplated leaving and never returning after most shifts. I felt my workload was too much,” she explains. “Imagine coming into work knowing there are too many patients to look after, no beds for them and little managerial support as they’re stretched as far as they can be already. It’s like fighting a losing battle.”

Becky voted to strike and encouraged her colleagues to do so too, but because each NHS trust has to receive a certain percentage of votes to strike and her organisation didn’t quite meet the threshold, she isn’t able to take part in the industrial action. “I never thought we would be fighting for the government to listen to us. We advocate for our patients on a daily basis, but when we are trying to advocate for them on a larger scale, it falls on deaf ears,” she says.

The combination of the staffing crisis, the pandemic and the cost of living crisis has created a perfect storm, leaving many nurses to see striking as the only option. Rachel says there’s “a lot of resentment” towards the government. “We were clapped through the pandemic, told that they’d look at our pay scales and look at our wages, and it’s just never happened.” For Ameera, industrial action is “very much the last resort”, but she’s tired of hearing excuses from the government around pay for nurses: “I am so uninterested in hearing that MPs – who’ve received nine pay raises since 2010, including during the pandemic – are telling nurses that there is no money to pay them fairly.”