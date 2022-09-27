This was day one of Harvest, a five-day wellness ‘experience’ for around 250 of the world’s most well-heeled attendees. Burak Oymen, a Turkish property developer who owns the 500-hectare estate that Six Senses and Harvest operate on, calls the festival the “soul” of the place. I’d call it Wilderness for those who bank with Coutts, if only the content wasn’t so niche. Sitting happily within a burgeoning wellness market estimated to be worth $4.4 trillion (£4tn), the five days are full of conscious manifestation workshops and talks on topics such as ‘the tragic tension between attachment and authenticity’ and ‘navigating the altered states of the mind’. With tickets starting at £4,000, it is arguably the most extensive and expensive wellness festival out there right now. Content-wise, it certainly gives Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop summits a run for their money.

The supermodel turned climate activist Lily Cole is here to talk about her eco-endeavours, as is the anthropologist Wade Davis. There’s Reviv’s Royal Flush IV drips to be booked and green juice on tap. Leisurely beach-side lunches are served by chefs from Camilla Fayed’s London restaurant Farmacy, while one-on-one sessions with David Biddle, a buzzy energy chiropractor, will shift the invisible blockages you’re holding. The real star, though, is Gabor Maté, a quietly intense trauma expert with a cult following. I haven’t been at Harvest long before I begin to notice women shyly approaching him to share how his books (When The Body Says No; The Myth of Normal) have changed their life. “When people tell me that, I think, ‘Hmm, I should go back and read them,’” he later says during his talk. “They sound good!”