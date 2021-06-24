“It’s important to know that there are two types of coils. They’re inserted in the same way, but work differently and can cause different side-effects and benefits. They’re both highly effective at preventing pregnancy and if a patient likes the method, they’re really convenient as you can largely forget about it,” says Dr Verity Sullivan, a sexual health doctor and health writer.

“IUD is short for Intrauterine Device, more commonly known as the copper coil. It contains copper, which is toxic to eggs and to sperm. This makes it really hard for an egg to get fertilised or to implant, thus preventing a pregnancy.”

“Lots of people opt for an IUD as it is completely hormone-free, however your periods may become heavier, more painful or last longer. As with all contraceptives this varies from person to person and some people experience little change. If you get an IUD fitted and the side effects are unacceptable, you can of course have it removed and consider other options.”

“IUS is short for Intrauterine System, commonly known as the hormonal or Mirena coil. This type of coil contains a hormone that works in a few different ways, including keeping the lining of the womb (the endometrium) really thin, making it hard for a fertilised egg to implant, before it becomes a pregnancy.”

“The IUS is a very good treatment for heavy, painful periods and can help some patients with endometriosis and adenomyosis. Like any hormonal contraceptive, side-effects are possible such as acne, mood changes and breast pain. These effects may be temporary and settle after a few months, but again, the IUS can be removed if it doesn’t suit you.”