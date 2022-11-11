I was 32 when I decided to freeze my eggs. I was single, doing well at work and had spent three years in San Francisco, where egg freezing was common. When I returned to Europe in 2019, I was determined to make it happen. Hearing Jennifer Aniston’s story about struggling to conceive this week – how she “would’ve given anything” if she had been advised to freeze her eggs earlier – I feel all the more privileged to have been able to freeze mine.

My egg freezing experience was by no means a horror story, but it wasn’t a walk in the park either. I struggled to administer the first hormone injection myself and ended up enlisting the help of a friend. The hormones made me bloated and I gained weight, but the pain (for me at least) didn’t feel much worse than a bad period. It speaks volumes that the worst part of the process, by far, was the lack of information or guidance offered by my clinic.